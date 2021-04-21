BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.78.

BP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of BP by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 419,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of BP by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 1,220.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 735.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in BP by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 83,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,817,049. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. BP has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

