Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.33-1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDN. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,385. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.