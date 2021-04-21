Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.18

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and traded as low as $14.76. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 5,252 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bridgford Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $134.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRID)

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

