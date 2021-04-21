Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $68.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brinker International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.76.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $67.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 117.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.18.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 96,095 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,545,000 after acquiring an additional 171,652 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.