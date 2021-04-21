Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.43

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 49602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $424,800. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

