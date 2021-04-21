Brokerages Anticipate Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CERT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.34. Certara has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

