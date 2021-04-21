Brokerages Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to post ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%.

KALA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.43. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 593,270 shares during the period. Caxton Corp lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,142,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 370,570 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 601,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 82,056 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 67,217 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

