Brokerages Anticipate Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Premier posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PINC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 925,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,474,000 after buying an additional 65,165 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 570,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after buying an additional 237,395 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 25,994 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Premier by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $35.41 on Friday. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

