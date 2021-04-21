Brokerages Anticipate ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.42 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will report sales of $97.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.30 million. ServisFirst Bancshares reported sales of $90.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $391.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $385.38 million to $397.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $400.99 million, with estimates ranging from $398.28 million to $403.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $2,071,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 453,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,816,266.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,286,000 after acquiring an additional 369,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,827,000 after acquiring an additional 149,308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 76,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $11,163,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 257,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 189,995 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFBS stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,272. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

