Brokerages Anticipate Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.92 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will report sales of $6.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $8.75 million. Sutro Biopharma reported sales of $7.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $29.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $45.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.00 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $45.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

STRO traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.26. 323,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.77 million, a P/E ratio of -225.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

In related news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

