Brokerages Expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to Post $0.20 EPS

Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Howmet Aerospace reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 407.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 123,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 36,881 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

