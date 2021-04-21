Brokerages Expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will report sales of $39.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.39 million. Translate Bio reported sales of $4.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 749.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $118.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.30 million to $239.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $156.17 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $379.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Translate Bio by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 91,084 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBIO traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.52. 773,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. Translate Bio has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $34.64.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

