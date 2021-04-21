Brokerages Set Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) Target Price at €20.25

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €20.25 ($23.82).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of ARL stock traded down €0.36 ($0.42) on Friday, reaching €22.82 ($26.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.04. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €13.25 ($15.59) and a 1 year high of €25.64 ($30.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

