Brokerages Set Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Target Price at $31.75

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $11.81 on Friday. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $438.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,731 shares in the company, valued at $140,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altimmune by 190.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Altimmune by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

