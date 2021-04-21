Brokerages Set Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Price Target at $6.00

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 7,278 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $34,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,328,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,462.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,133 shares of company stock worth $3,398,068 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 188,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $645.74 million, a P/E ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.