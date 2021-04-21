Brokerages Set Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Target Price at €35.73

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €35.82 ($42.14).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DUE stock traded down €0.94 ($1.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €34.78 ($40.92). The company had a trading volume of 199,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.01. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €16.69 ($19.64) and a fifty-two week high of €37.78 ($44.45).

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.