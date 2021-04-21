Brokerages Set Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Price Target at $19.00

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

GWB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of GWB opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $34.75.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

In related news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

