Brokerages Set Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT at $27.63

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.81.

KEYUF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keyera from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

KEYUF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657. Keyera has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

