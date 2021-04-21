Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Target Price at C$24.71

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAG. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, April 5th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

TSE MAG traded up C$0.60 on Friday, reaching C$22.72. The company had a trading volume of 98,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,260. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -225.71. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$13.47 and a 1 year high of C$31.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 105.90 and a quick ratio of 105.33.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.2499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

