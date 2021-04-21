Brokerages Set Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Target Price at €8.55

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €8.67 ($10.20).

B4B3 has been the subject of a number of research reports. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

B4B3 stock remained flat at $€10.50 ($12.35) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. Metro has a 1-year low of €7.92 ($9.32) and a 1-year high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.26.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

