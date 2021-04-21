Brokerages Set Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) PT at $16.50

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MITK shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 32,160 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 6,984.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 107,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 106,377 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,931,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth $549,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.66. 14,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,673. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $671.08 million, a PE ratio of 85.28 and a beta of 0.32.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.