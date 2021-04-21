Brokerages Set Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) PT at $16.50

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,673. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $671.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.28 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,243,000 after acquiring an additional 829,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 32,160 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 47,349 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 209,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

