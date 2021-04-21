Brokerages Set USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Target Price at $14.00

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several brokerages have commented on USAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 25,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 25,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. 25.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $158.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 86.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.17%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

