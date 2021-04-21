Brokers Issue Forecasts for Avangrid, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Avangrid in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

AGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

AGR stock opened at $53.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 726.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

