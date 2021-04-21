Brokers Offer Predictions for Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $7.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.40.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GILD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.64.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

