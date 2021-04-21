Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,348 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 29,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,780. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,205.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

