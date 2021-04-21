Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.65

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.65 and last traded at $46.57, with a volume of 10136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

BAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,205.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 59,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

