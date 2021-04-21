Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.30

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$58.30 and last traded at C$58.21, with a volume of 134853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$87.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -369.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$55.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$51.31.

In related news, Director Marcel R. Coutu bought 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$56.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$365,289.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,516,044.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

