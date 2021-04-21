Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report $272.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $275.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $267.00 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $220.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BRKS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,679. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $104.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.75 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.