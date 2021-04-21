Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Raymond James

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of BRO stock opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $34.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 159.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.