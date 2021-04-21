Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in March

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 155,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Brunello Cucinelli stock opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. Brunello Cucinelli has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

