Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Up 3.1%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)’s share price shot up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.69. 249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 174,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Burford Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.