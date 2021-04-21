Busey Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.06. 87,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,281,003. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.24. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a PE ratio of -66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.