Busey Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK stock traded up $4.88 on Wednesday, reaching $809.84. 3,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $751.62 and a 200-day moving average of $705.07. The firm has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.35 and a twelve month high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

