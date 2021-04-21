Busey Wealth Management Has $30.18 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.5% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $30,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 903,162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,671,000 after purchasing an additional 46,654 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,018.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 113,827 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

AMAT stock traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.44. The stock had a trading volume of 511,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,583,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

