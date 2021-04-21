Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,514 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 25,716 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 388.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 170,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 336,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.95. 174,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,059,769. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.