Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 590 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,049 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 303.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 221,026 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,546,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $133.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

