Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on BZZUY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

BZZUY remained flat at $$13.39 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. Buzzi Unicem has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.65.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.