CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.00-18.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.000-6.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.14 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.22.

NYSE CACI traded down $6.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $255.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,991. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a 52 week low of $190.16 and a 52 week high of $266.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CACI International will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 2,275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

