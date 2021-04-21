CAE (TSE:CAE) Rating Increased to Outperform Overweight at National Bank Financial

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

CAE has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.56.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$36.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CAE has a 1-year low of C$18.33 and a 1-year high of C$39.44. The company has a market cap of C$10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 945.90.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$840.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.