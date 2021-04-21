CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CAIXY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. 140,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,717. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.07.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

