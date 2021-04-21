Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will report sales of $150.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.40 million and the lowest is $149.00 million. Calix reported sales of $101.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $599.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $603.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $674.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Calix.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities cut shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Shares of CALX traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.40. 11,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,126. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.43 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Calix by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Calix by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 121,585 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Calix by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.