Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Gap Down to $59.18

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.18, but opened at $57.22. Cambium Networks shares last traded at $57.46, with a volume of 361 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMBM shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 199.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $33.74.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.11 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $1,861,666.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,069.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 86,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 23.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.