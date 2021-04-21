Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 970 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $606.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.32, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $542.65 and a 200-day moving average of $541.34. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $267.11 and a 1 year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

