Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Camping World posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,833.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $4.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of CWH opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $22,554,555.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $100,189.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,699,968 shares of company stock valued at $66,152,573. 49.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 36,127 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth $387,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

