Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Cormark

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$16.25 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a tender rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

TSE CF opened at C$12.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.36. Canaccord Genuity Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.08.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$533.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$384.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.