Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNI. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.37.

CNI traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.68. The stock had a trading volume of 191,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,334. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.33. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 89,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

