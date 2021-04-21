Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$514.80.

A number of research firms have commented on CP. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$516.00 to C$480.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$490.00 to C$515.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE CP traded down C$2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$445.60. 298,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,416. The company has a market cap of C$59.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$465.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$443.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$302.33 and a twelve month high of C$489.37.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

