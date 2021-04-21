Canadian Pacific Railway’s (CP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CP. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $430.52.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP opened at $355.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $211.43 and a 52 week high of $390.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.