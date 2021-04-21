Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Gap Up to $44.11

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.11, but opened at $45.84. Canadian Solar shares last traded at $45.71, with a volume of 19,214 shares.

CSIQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,821,417 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $349,529,000 after buying an additional 3,000,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,301,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,213,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $22,940,000 after buying an additional 254,078 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 427,857 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,235,000 after purchasing an additional 124,735 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.